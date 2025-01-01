Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 GMC Sierra 2500

74,792 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

Watch This Vehicle
12429045

2023 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 12429045
  2. 12429045
  3. 12429045
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,792KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49REYXPF230162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 30162
  • Mileage 74,792 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2024 GMC Terrain Denali for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2024 GMC Terrain Denali 29,501 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Buick Envision Avenir 2.0L 4 CYL WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM. APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2022 Buick Envision Avenir 2.0L 4 CYL WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM. APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO 43,802 KM $37,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 w/Leather 3.6L V8, REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, TONNEAU COVER, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, SPRAY ON BEDLINER for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2021 GMC Canyon AT4 w/Leather 3.6L V8, REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, TONNEAU COVER, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, SPRAY ON BEDLINER 62,840 KM $42,888 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Sierra 2500