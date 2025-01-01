Menu
$239 bi-weekly for 84 months @ 8.49% OAC

2024 Chevrolet Malibu

35,195 KM

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing
1LT

1LT

12753036

1LT

1LT

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,195KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST8RF202040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,195 KM

Vehicle Description

$239 bi-weekly for 84 months @ 8.49% OAC

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-257-2432

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing>

613-257-2432

613-257-2432

2024 Chevrolet Malibu