2024 Chevrolet Malibu
1LT
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
Used
35,195KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST8RF202040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,195 KM
Vehicle Description
$239 bi-weekly for 84 months @ 8.49% OAC
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
2024 Chevrolet Malibu