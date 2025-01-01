$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
LTZ
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
Used
20,705KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GC4YUEY7R1200102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 20,705 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
613-257-2432
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD