2024 GMC Sierra 1500

21,246 KM

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

21,246KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTUUEEL0RZ166713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 66713
  • Mileage 21,246 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

