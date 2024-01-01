Menu
2024 GMC Sierra 1500

18,132 KM

Details Features

$77,788

+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$77,788

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,132KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTUUEE86RZ120217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,132 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432

