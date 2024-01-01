$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali Ultimate
2024 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali Ultimate
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
29,879KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GT49YEY8RF189897
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 89897
- Mileage 29,879 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
2021 Buick Enclave Avenir 29,304 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS 76,894 KM $31,888 + tax & lic
2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali Ultimate 35,901 KM $119,999 + tax & lic
Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Call Dealer
613-257-XXXX(click to show)
613-257-2432
Alternate Numbers866-774-9452
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
613-257-2432
2024 GMC Sierra 3500