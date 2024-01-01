Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

29,879 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali Ultimate

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 10954301
  2. 10954301
  3. 10954301
  4. 10954301
  5. 10954301
  6. 10954301
  7. 10954301
  8. 10954301
  9. 10954301
  10. 10954301
  11. 10954301
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
29,879KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49YEY8RF189897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 89897
  • Mileage 29,879 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2021 Buick Enclave Avenir for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2021 Buick Enclave Avenir 29,304 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS 76,894 KM $31,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali Ultimate for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali Ultimate 35,901 KM $119,999 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2024 GMC Sierra 3500