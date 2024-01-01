Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

30,719 KM

Details Features

$106,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

HD AT4

Watch This Vehicle

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

HD AT4

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 10963979
  2. 10963979
  3. 10963979
  4. 10963979
  5. 10963979
  6. 10963979
  7. 10963979
  8. 10963979
  9. 10963979
  10. 10963979
  11. 10963979
Contact Seller
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$106,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
30,719KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49VEY0RF101035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,719 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO 206,345 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali Ultimate for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali Ultimate 29,879 KM $119,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2013 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 252,273 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$106,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2024 GMC Sierra 3500