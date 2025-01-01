$45,888+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Equinox
EV RS FULLY ELECTRIC WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, WIRELESS CHARGING, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
$45,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26007
- Mileage 4,395 KM
Vehicle Description
Turn up the voltage on your daily drive with this 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV RS—a clean CARFAX electric SUV that’s as sharp as it is smart. With bold 21” black alloy wheels and a sleek, sporty design, this AWD ride offers serious comfort thanks to heated and ventilated Evotex front seats (with memory presets for the driver), a heated steering wheel, and even heated rear seats—and yes, the front wiper park is heated too. Tech-wise, it’s fully loaded with adaptive cruise control, HD surround vision, lane keep assist, wireless charging, and a hands-free power liftgate!
Contact a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 to reserve it today!
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
613-257-2432
