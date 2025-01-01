Menu
Turn up the voltage on your daily drive with this 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV RS—a clean CARFAX electric SUV that's as sharp as it is smart. With bold 21" black alloy wheels and a sleek, sporty design, this AWD ride offers serious comfort thanks to heated and ventilated Evotex front seats (with memory presets for the driver), a heated steering wheel, and even heated rear seats—and yes, the front wiper park is heated too. Tech-wise, it's fully loaded with adaptive cruise control, HD surround vision, lane keep assist, wireless charging, and a hands-free power liftgate!

Contact a Sales Pro today at 613-257-2432 to reserve it today!

2025 Chevrolet Equinox

4,395 KM

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Equinox

EV RS FULLY ELECTRIC WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, WIRELESS CHARGING, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO

12753033

2025 Chevrolet Equinox

EV RS FULLY ELECTRIC WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, WIRELESS CHARGING, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,395KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GN7DSRR2SS126007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26007
  • Mileage 4,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Turn up the voltage on your daily drive with this 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV RS—a clean CARFAX electric SUV that’s as sharp as it is smart. With bold 21” black alloy wheels and a sleek, sporty design, this AWD ride offers serious comfort thanks to heated and ventilated Evotex front seats (with memory presets for the driver), a heated steering wheel, and even heated rear seats—and yes, the front wiper park is heated too. Tech-wise, it’s fully loaded with adaptive cruise control, HD surround vision, lane keep assist, wireless charging, and a hands-free power liftgate!



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

AWD
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV RS FULLY ELECTRIC WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, WIRELESS CHARGING, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432

2025 Chevrolet Equinox