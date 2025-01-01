Menu
Looking for a reliable and affordable compact car? Look no further than this 2014 Toyota Yaris 5dr HB Auto LE from 613 Rides! This white hatchback boasts a stylish design and a comfortable black interior, perfect for navigating city streets with ease. With a 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, youll enjoy smooth acceleration and efficient fuel consumption. At 152,246km, this Yaris has plenty of life left in it, and with a warranty available, you can buy with confidence.

This Yaris comes equipped with a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Stay cool and comfortable with air conditioning, and keep your valuables secure with power door locks. Enjoy the convenience of power windows and steering, and drive with confidence knowing your safety is a priority with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. The split rear seat provides added versatility, allowing you to easily transport passengers or cargo.

Get ready to experience the practicality and reliability of a Toyota Yaris. Visit 613 Rides today for a test drive and see what this fantastic vehicle has to offer!

Location

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Carp, ON K0A 1L0

819-918-5720

Used
152,246KM
VIN VNKKTUD33EA006640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,246 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2014 Toyota Yaris