$11,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Yaris
5dr HB Auto LE
2014 Toyota Yaris
5dr HB Auto LE
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Carp, ON K0A 1L0
819-918-5720
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,246 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable compact car? Look no further than this 2014 Toyota Yaris 5dr HB Auto LE from 613 Rides! This white hatchback boasts a stylish design and a comfortable black interior, perfect for navigating city streets with ease. With a 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy smooth acceleration and efficient fuel consumption. At 152,246km, this Yaris has plenty of life left in it, and with a warranty available, you can buy with confidence.
This Yaris comes equipped with a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Stay cool and comfortable with air conditioning, and keep your valuables secure with power door locks. Enjoy the convenience of power windows and steering, and drive with confidence knowing your safety is a priority with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. The split rear seat provides added versatility, allowing you to easily transport passengers or cargo.
Get ready to experience the practicality and reliability of a Toyota Yaris. Visit 613 Rides today for a test drive and see what this fantastic vehicle has to offer!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 613 Rides
Email 613 Rides
613 Rides
Call Dealer
819-918-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
819-918-5720