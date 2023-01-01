$26,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
The Car Club
343-429-8146
2019 Ford Fusion
2019 Ford Fusion
Energi SEL
Location
The Car Club
2021 Carp Rd, Carp, ON K0A 1L0
343-429-8146
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
72,030KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10134036
- Stock #: C642A
- VIN: 3FA6P0PU6KR223618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # C642A
- Mileage 72,030 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Atkinson Hybrid Electric
Additional Features
Transmission: E-CVT Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Car Club
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
The Car Club
Car Club Kanata/Stittsville
2021 Carp Rd, Carp, ON K0A 1L0