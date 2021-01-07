Menu
2020 Nissan Murano

28,130 KM

$32,999

AWD SV W/ SUNROOF

2021 Carp Rd, Carp, ON K0A 1L0

28,130KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6441522
  Stock #: C143X
  VIN: 5N1AZ2BS0LN126494

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # C143X
  Mileage 28,130 KM

Vehicle Description

MURANO SV AWD - AUTO - A/C - MOONROOF - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - FACTORY AUTO START - PUSH BUTTON START - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER LIFTGATE - POWER DRIVERS SEAT - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH! Call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! A great vehicle at a great price, and all pre-approved before you shop! Apply today and drive tomorrow regardless of your credit. The Car Club. "Club Prices on pre-owned vehicles." The Car Club specializes in purchasing only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles and offering them at our lowest possible price. One low fixed price. Whether paying up front for a vehicle or choosing to finance, whether you have perfect credit, or not so perfect credit, you pay the same low price. Car Club Loans commits to getting you the best possible terms and conditions on your next loan. Interest rates will vary depending on market conditions and prime rate but could range between 4.49% and 29.99%. The Car Club has no administration fees, but there are some bank and dealer fees associated with financing that may apply for those clients choosing to finance. Fees associated with finance will be disclosed as part of the Actual Interest Rate. All loans are oac. Ex Daily Rental

