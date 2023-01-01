Menu
2006 Infiniti G35

141,665 KM

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2006 Infiniti G35

2006 Infiniti G35

Coupe Coupe

2006 Infiniti G35

Coupe Coupe

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

141,665KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9794416
  • Stock #: 43-0544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 43-0544
  • Mileage 141,665 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Gas,Power Windows,Power Driver Seats,Air Conditioning,Power Sunroof,Cruise,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Passenger Power Seat,Cd,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,2 Door,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Leather,Abs,Traction Control,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

