$6,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 172,559 KM
Vehicle Description
AS-IS, Automatic,Gas,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,5.5 Ft Box,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Abs,Cloth,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Auxillery,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636