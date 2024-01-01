Menu
Account
Sign In
AS-IS, Automatic,Gas,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,5.5 Ft Box,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Abs,Cloth,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Auxillery,Map Lights

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

172,559 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
172,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 172,559 KM

Vehicle Description

AS-IS, Automatic,Gas,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,5.5 Ft Box,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Abs,Cloth,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Auxillery,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.55 Axle Ratio
Class IV Receiver Hitch
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Monotone Paint

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Conventional Spare Tire
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
UCONNECT PHONE W/VOICE COMMAND -inc: iPod control auto-dimming rearview mirror
MINERAL GRAY METALLIC
26G SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 3.55 axle ratio
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: auto-dimming pwr heated exterior mirrors w/puddle lamps & integrated turn signals ashtray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp dome lamp auto-dimming rearview mirror illum visor vanity mirrors universal garage door opener leat...
DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat dual pwr lumbar centre seat storage cushion 60/40 split-fold rear bench seat fold-flat load floor storage 115V aux pwr outlet
UNDER RAIL BOX BED LINER
SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: 20" x 8" aluminum wheels w/locking lug nuts P275/60R20 all-season BSW tires ash tray lamp body-colour/chrome door handles bright finish grille dual exhaust pwr heated fold-away auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/puddle la...
20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc: P275/60R20 all season tires locking lug nuts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2018 Ford EcoSport S for sale in Cayuga, ON
2018 Ford EcoSport S 105,219 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Buick Envision Essence for sale in Cayuga, ON
2023 Buick Envision Essence 21,794 KM $41,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai KONA Essential for sale in Cayuga, ON
2023 Hyundai KONA Essential 7,104 KM $27,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Ram 1500