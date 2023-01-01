Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

246,478 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

328i xDrive

328i xDrive

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

246,478KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10532760
  • Stock #: 43-1733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 246,478 KM

Vehicle Description

AS-IS, Automatic,Cruise,Power Sunroof,Power Driver Seats,Power Windows,Gas,Air Conditioning,Passenger Power Seat,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Cd,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,2 Door,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Climate Control,Usb,Leather,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Map Lights,Memory Seats

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

