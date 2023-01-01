$3,995+ tax & licensing
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2011 Honda Accord
Sedan SE
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
311,398KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10238801
- Stock #: 43-1261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 311,398 KM
Vehicle Description
AS-IS, Automatic,Gas,4 Door,Power Driver Seats,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Cd,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Traction Control,Auxillery,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0