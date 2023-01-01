Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

155,649 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T Rallye

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T Rallye

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,649KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10414248
  • Stock #: 43-1572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 155,649 KM

Vehicle Description

AS-IS, Automatic,Cruise,Gas,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Heated Mirrors,Rear Air,Tilt,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Front Heated Seats,Cd,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Tv/Dvd,Usb,Leather,Premium Audio,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Pwr express open/close sunroof
Knee Air Bag
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
Bluetooth Connection
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD)
TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: Engine Oil Cooler Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP I -inc: 368-watt amplifier 2nd row overhead 9" video screen (6) premium speakers w/subwoofer portable rechargeable trouble light video remote control wireless headphones
BLACK ROOF RACK SYSTEM -inc: Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars
28P CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat easy entry seat system rear air conditioning w/heater
NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP I -inc: ParkView rear backup camera Garmin GPS navigation
BLACK/RED LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
P225/55R19 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

