2013 RAM 1500

211,179 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Big Horn

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

211,179KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10414254
  • Stock #: 43-1567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Western Brown
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,179 KM

Vehicle Description

AS-IS, Automatic,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Cruise,Power Windows,4 Door,Air Conditioning,5.5 Ft Box,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Usb,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Western Brown
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD)
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
20" X 8" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
UCONNECT 8.4A -inc: AM/FM stereo SD card reader 8.4" touch screen Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth rearview mirror w/microphone 7" TFT instrument cluster
5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE -inc: 3.55 rear axle ratio electronic throttle control HD engine cooler HD transmission cooler (STD)
BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat pwr lumbar full length floor console 60/40 split-fold rear bench seat fold-flat load floor storage ash tray lamp 115V aux pwr outlet
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: pwr folding heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/courtesy lamps & integrated turn signals ashtray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone sun visors w/illum...
25X BIG HORN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans 20" x 8" polished/painted aluminum wheels ash tray lamp bright/bright billet grille chrome exterior mirror caps electric shift-on-demand transfer case L...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory