Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Explorer

167,874 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 8171209
  2. 8171209
  3. 8171209
  4. 8171209
  5. 8171209
  6. 8171209
  7. 8171209
  8. 8171209
  9. 8171209
  10. 8171209
  11. 8171209
  12. 8171209
  13. 8171209
  14. 8171209
  15. 8171209
  16. 8171209
  17. 8171209
  18. 8171209
  19. 8171209
  20. 8171209
  21. 8171209
  22. 8171209
  23. 8171209
  24. 8171209
  25. 8171209
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

167,874KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8171209
  • Stock #: 41-3614
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D80EGA81512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41-3614
  • Mileage 167,874 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
7 PASSENGER
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
rear air

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2018 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 33,993 KM
$38,595 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul EX 2WD
 78,891 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD
 141,755 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory