$18,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2014 Ford Explorer
2014 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
167,874KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8171209
- Stock #: 41-3614
- VIN: 1FM5K8D80EGA81512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 41-3614
- Mileage 167,874 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
7 PASSENGER
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
rear air
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0