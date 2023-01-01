$17,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2014 Toyota Venza
LIMITED
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10408329
- Stock #: 43-1378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,635 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Cruise,Heated Mirrors,Gas,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,4 Door,Power Driver Seats,Air Conditioning,Passenger Power Seat,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Dual Zone,Cd,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Usb,Leather,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Map Lights,Memory Seats
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
