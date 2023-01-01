Menu
2014 Toyota Venza

186,635 KM

Details Description Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

LIMITED

Location

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

186,635KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10408329
  • Stock #: 43-1378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,635 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Cruise,Heated Mirrors,Gas,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,4 Door,Power Driver Seats,Air Conditioning,Passenger Power Seat,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Dual Zone,Cd,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Usb,Leather,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Map Lights,Memory Seats

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

