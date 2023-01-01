$11,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$11,495
- Listing ID: 9605455
- Stock #: 43-0119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,666 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Heated Mirrors,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Gas,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,On Star,Power Mirrors,Cd,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
