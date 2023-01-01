$19,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2015 Chevrolet Impala
LTZ
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10301658
- Stock #: 43-1306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,580 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Power Windows,4 Door,Cruise,Gas,Air Conditioning,Power Sunroof,Power Driver Seats,Power Doorlocks,Navigation,Panoramic,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Passenger Power Seat,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,On Star,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,A/C Seats,Usb,Leather,Premium Audio,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Memory Seats,Collision Warning System
