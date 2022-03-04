Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

139,109 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
LTZ Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

139,109KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8614679
  • Stock #: 42-1216
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC0FG209091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-1216
  • Mileage 139,109 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

