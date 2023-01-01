Menu
2015 Chevrolet Trax

111,477 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

LT

LT

Location

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

+ taxes & licensing

111,477KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10366980
  • Stock #: 43-1243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,477 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,4 Door,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Cd,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,On Star,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Premium Audio,Usb,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Cloth,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

