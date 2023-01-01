2015 Chevrolet Trax

$15,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 1 , 4 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10366980

10366980 Stock #: 43-1243

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 111,477 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) Requires Subscription

