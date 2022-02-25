2015 Ford Fusion

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 0 7 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8289759

8289759 Stock #: 42-0405

42-0405 VIN: 1FA6P0HD6F5119329

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 42-0405

Mileage 113,076 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Seating Heated Seats 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trim Leather upholstery Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.