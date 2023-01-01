2015 GMC Terrain

$11,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 1 , 9 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10301652

10301652 Stock #: 43-0863

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 171,902 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Convenience Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.