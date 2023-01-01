Menu
2015 GMC Terrain

171,902 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2015 GMC Terrain

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,902KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10301652
  • Stock #: 43-0863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,902 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,4 Door,Heated Mirrors,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Cd,Front Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Premium Audio,Usb,Cloth,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)
Requires Subscription

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

