$12,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Jeep Renegade
North
2015 Jeep Renegade
North
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
155,762KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZACCJBBT7FPC42350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,762 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr North, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas I-4 2.4 L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 127,787 KM $42,495 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 65,477 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 131,293 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2015 Jeep Renegade