2015 Lincoln MKC

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 8 8 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8451093

8451093 Stock #: 42-0886

42-0886 VIN: 5LMCJ2A92FUJ02252

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 86,882 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Seating Heated Seats 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Sunroof Trim Leather upholstery Safety BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.