2015 Nissan Altima

38,213 KM

Details

$20,495 + tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

905-772-3636

SV

SV

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

+ taxes & licensing

38,213KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8466780
  • Stock #: 42-0720
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP2FN899566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0720
  • Mileage 38,213 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
CD Player
Leather upholstery
5 Passenger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

