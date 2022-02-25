Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

93,369 KM

$20,950

+ tax & licensing
$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

93,369KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8443296
  Stock #: 42-0825
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV7FC804280

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,369 KM

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Sunroof
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

