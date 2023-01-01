Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

179,892 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

2015 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

179,892KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10552269
  • Stock #: 43-1665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK/BROWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,892 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,4 Door,Cruise,Power Sunroof,Tilt,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Front Heated Seats,Cd,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Climate Control,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Map Lights,Memory Seats

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

