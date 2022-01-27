Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

94,603 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
Limited 2LT 2WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

94,603KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8154919
  • Stock #: 41-3905
  • VIN: 1G1PN5SB4G7156385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41-3905
  • Mileage 94,603 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Sunroof
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

