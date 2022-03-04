Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

134,405 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,405KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8523974
  Stock #: 42-0843
  VIN: 2C4RDGDG2GR317306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0843
  • Mileage 134,405 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
7 PASSENGER
rear air
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation
Sto and Go
TV / DVD
2nd Row Pwr Window

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 118,931 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Envision ...
 57,295 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EX
 11,959 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

