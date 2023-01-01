Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

126,550 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

126,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9907400
  • Stock #: 43-0586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 126,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Gas,Cruise,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Heated Mirrors,4 Door,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Aluminum Rims,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Power Mirrors,2nd Row Pwr Win,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Tv/Dvd,Usb,Abs,Cloth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Sto N' Go,Map Lights,Captains Chairs

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/Gloss Black Pockets

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ACCENT STITCHING
SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: Power 2nd-Row Windows Kumho Brand Tires Power 3rd-Row Quarter-Vented Windows Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum (WGH) Body-Colour Sill Applique Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings Sunscreen Glass Body-Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd ...
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Input Jack 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Port ...
BLACKTOP PKG W/BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT -inc: Black Interior Accents Black Headlamp Bezels Fog Lamps Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Silver Accent Stitching Black Grille Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Delete Roof Rack A/C w/Manual Tri-Zone...
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Black Interior Accents Black Headlamp Bezels Fog Lamps Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Silver Accent Stitching Gloss Black Grille (MFF) Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Delete Roof Rack A/C w/Manual Tri-Zone Temperature Control...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

