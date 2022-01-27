$18,995+ tax & licensing
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2016 Dodge Journey
CVP 2WD
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
147,281KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8154931
- Stock #: 41-3941
- VIN: 3C4PDCAB4GT121048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,281 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
rear air
7 PASSENGER
2nd Row Pwr Window
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
