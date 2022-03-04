Menu
2016 GMC Acadia

91,695 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2016 GMC Acadia

2016 GMC Acadia

SLE-1 AWD

2016 GMC Acadia

SLE-1 AWD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

91,695KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8614664
  • Stock #: 42-0939
  • VIN: 1GKKVNED8GJ121810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,695 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
CD Player
rear air
8 PASSENGER
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

