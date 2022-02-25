Menu
2016 GMC Canyon

119,595 KM

Details Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

SLT Crew Cab 4WD

Location

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

119,595KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8289765
  • Stock #: 42-0396
  • VIN: 1GTG6DE31G1175305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 119,595 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

