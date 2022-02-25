Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

77,830 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

SE 4WD

2016 Honda CR-V

SE 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,830KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8451120
  • Stock #: 42-0731
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H45GH124921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0731
  • Mileage 77,830 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
CD Player
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

