2016 Honda HR-V

124,205 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2016 Honda HR-V

2016 Honda HR-V

Ex 2wd

2016 Honda HR-V

Ex 2wd

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,205KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8242257
  • Stock #: 42-0174
  • VIN: 3CZRU5H53GM103018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0174
  • Mileage 124,205 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Sunroof
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-XXXX

905-772-3636

