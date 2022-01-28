$23,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda HR-V
Ex 2wd
124,205KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 42-0174
- VIN: 3CZRU5H53GM103018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,205 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Sunroof
BACKUP CAMERA
