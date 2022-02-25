Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

138,059 KM

Details Features

$15,595

+ tax & licensing
$15,595

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$15,595

+ taxes & licensing

138,059KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8323122
  Stock #: 42-0464
  VIN: KMHDH4AE8GU513782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0464
  • Mileage 138,059 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
CD Player
Sunroof
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

