Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr North, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2016 Jeep Renegade

150,679 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Renegade

North

2016 Jeep Renegade

North

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,679KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZACCJBBT7GPC99049

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 442017
  • Mileage 150,679 KM

Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr North, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.734 Final Drive Ratio

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P225/55R18 AS

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Turbocharged
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Granite Crystal Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Vinyl Shift Knob
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
Black Painted Roof
PASSIVE ENTRY KEYLESS GO PACKAGE -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
RADIO: UCONNECT 6.5" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE/NAV
Requires Subscription
PREMIUM NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 6.5" Touch/Hands-Free/NAV 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation Remote USB Port
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Windshield Wiper De-Icer Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 -inc: Tires: 215/60R17 BSW AS Touring 3.734 Final Drive Ratio Engine Oil Cooler Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum

