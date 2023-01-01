Menu
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,4 Door,Gas,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Dual Zone,Cd,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Usb,Leather,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Memory Seats

2016 Kia Sorento

137,296 KM

$15,995 + tax & licensing

137,296 KM

EX

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

137,296KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,296 KM

Vehicle Description

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,4 Door,Gas,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Dual Zone,Cd,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Usb,Leather,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Memory Seats

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

