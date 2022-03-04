Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Sorento

180,813 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 8466798
  2. 8466798
  3. 8466798
  4. 8466798
  5. 8466798
  6. 8466798
  7. 8466798
  8. 8466798
  9. 8466798
  10. 8466798
  11. 8466798
  12. 8466798
  13. 8466798
  14. 8466798
  15. 8466798
  16. 8466798
  17. 8466798
  18. 8466798
  19. 8466798
  20. 8466798
  21. 8466798
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

180,813KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8466798
  • Stock #: 42-0978
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA34GG062550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,813 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
7 PASSENGER
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2017 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 76,561 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 76,528 KM
$28,495 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 97,536 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory