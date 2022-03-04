2016 Kia Sorento

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 8 1 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8466798

8466798 Stock #: 42-0978

42-0978 VIN: 5XYPGDA34GG062550

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 180,813 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Seating Heated Seats 7 PASSENGER Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.