Manual,Cruise,4 Door,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Front Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Usb,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Cloth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Map Lights

2016 Kia Soul

90,580 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2016 Kia Soul

Base

2016 Kia Soul

Base

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,580KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 43-1945
  • Mileage 90,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Manual,Cruise,4 Door,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Front Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Usb,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Cloth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-XXXX

905-772-3636

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2016 Kia Soul