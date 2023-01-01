$13,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Soul
Base
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 43-1945
- Mileage 90,580 KM
Vehicle Description
Manual,Cruise,4 Door,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Front Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Usb,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Cloth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
