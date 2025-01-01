Menu
Small SUV 4WD, AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Turbo Gas 4cyl 2.0 L

2016 Lexus NX 200t

183,006 KM

Details Description

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
2016 Lexus NX 200t

12137358

2016 Lexus NX 200t

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,006KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTJBARBZXG2095300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 441489
  • Mileage 183,006 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Turbo Gas 4cyl 2.0 L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2016 Lexus NX 200t