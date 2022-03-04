Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Lincoln MKZ

66,969 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2016 Lincoln MKZ

2016 Lincoln MKZ

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lincoln MKZ

AWD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 8523977
  2. 8523977
  3. 8523977
  4. 8523977
  5. 8523977
  6. 8523977
  7. 8523977
  8. 8523977
  9. 8523977
  10. 8523977
  11. 8523977
  12. 8523977
  13. 8523977
  14. 8523977
  15. 8523977
  16. 8523977
  17. 8523977
  18. 8523977
  19. 8523977
  20. 8523977
  21. 8523977
  22. 8523977
  23. 8523977
  24. 8523977
  25. 8523977
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

66,969KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8523977
  • Stock #: 42-1087
  • VIN: 3LN6L2J94GR630751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,969 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Sunroof
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 118,931 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Envision ...
 57,295 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EX
 11,959 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory