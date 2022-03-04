$35,495 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 2 4 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8466777

8466777 Stock #: 41-3791

41-3791 VIN: 1C6RR7HT8GS121899

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 41-3791

Mileage 112,246 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Seating Heated Seats 5 Passenger Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.