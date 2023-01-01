$29,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9579685
- Stock #: 43-0128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 140,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Gas,Power Sunroof,Cruise,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Heated Mirrors,Aluminum Rims,Rear Air,Navigation,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Front Heated Seats,Cd,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Usb,Leather,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
