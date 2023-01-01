Menu
AS-IS, Automatic,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Doorlocks,Panoramic,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Front Heated Seats,Cd,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Climate Control,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Usb,Abs,Bluetooth,Cloth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

232,566 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

+ taxes & licensing

232,566KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 232,566 KM

Vehicle Description

AS-IS, Automatic,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Doorlocks,Panoramic,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Front Heated Seats,Cd,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Climate Control,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Usb,Abs,Bluetooth,Cloth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

