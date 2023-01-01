Menu
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

69,812 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2WD LT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

69,812KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9650419
  • Stock #: 43-0220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,812 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Gas,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Power Windows,5 Ft Box,Cruise,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Passenger Power Seat,Front Heated Seats,On Star,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Driver Seat
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
