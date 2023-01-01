Menu
Account
Sign In
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Cruise,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,On Star,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Abs,Cloth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

76,262 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
76,262KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,262 KM

Vehicle Description

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Cruise,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,On Star,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Abs,Cloth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE for sale in Cayuga, ON
2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE 100,860 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss for sale in Cayuga, ON
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 56,806 KM $52,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS 53,032 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze